Watch: Video of couple fighting in metro over Zara t-shirt, internet going crazy1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 12:31 PM IST
The video that went viral on social media has garnered over a quarter of a million views within three days on Twitter
The video that went viral on social media has garnered over a quarter of a million views within three days on Twitter
Listen to this article
With over a quarter of a million views on Twitter in just three days, the internet is going crazy over the video of a girl and a boy fighting over a ₹1000 Zara t-shirt in a crowded Delhi metro coach.