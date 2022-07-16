With over a quarter of a million views on Twitter in just three days, the internet is going crazy over the video of a girl and a boy fighting over a ₹1000 Zara t-shirt in a crowded Delhi metro coach.

The girl can be seen shouting and hitting the boy who returns a blow or two in a video shot by a passenger.

From audible extracts of the video, it seems the argument began over a Zara t-shirt that the girl had bought, which was mocked by the boy.

In the video the girl can be telling the boy that she has bought the t-shirt for ₹1000 from Zara to which the boy replies that it doesn't seems to be more than worth ₹150.

Soon, the couple's argument that turned violent became a source of entertainment for their co-passengers, one of whom shot the video and posted it on social media.

Watch the video here.

Posting the video, a Twitter user wrote, "Full entertainment in #Delhi Metro.

This girl slapped the boy over disagreement on price of Zara T-Shirt.

Even actress like #KatrinaKaif or event like #SushmitaSenLalitModi can't give this kind of laughing moments"

Even actress like #KatrinaKaif or event like #SushmitaSenLalitModi can't give this kind of laughing moments. pic.twitter.com/kLxFmGRQ2F — Green Earth (@OnlySinghIndian) July 15, 2022

“Daily kuch na kuch kand dekhne milta h mujhe Delhi metro m entertainment na ho aisa ho hi nhi skta," said another user.

Another user reacting to the video said, “Delhi metro having so much space for this type of entertainment."

As the video garnered over a quarter of a million views on Twitter, some also raised suspicion of it being pre-planned or pre-scripted.