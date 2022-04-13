In the tragic ropeway accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar, a new video has surfaced from moments before the incident. The clip that went viral shows the surrounding with conversation in the background, and suddenly an oncoming red cable car collides with it. The clip was shot from the mobile phone camera of one of the people who were in the cable car. The appears to have fallen off after the collision. The man who was making the video could also be heard screaming in pain.

