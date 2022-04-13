This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The clip was shot from the mobile phone camera of one of the people who were in the cable car. The appears to have fallen off after the collision.
In the tragic ropeway accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar, a new video has surfaced from moments before the incident. The clip that went viral shows the surrounding with conversation in the background, and suddenly an oncoming red cable car collides with it. The clip was shot from the mobile phone camera of one of the people who were in the cable car. The appears to have fallen off after the collision. The man who was making the video could also be heard screaming in pain.
5 people have died due to the incident. Three people died when the cable cars collided. Two people died during the rescue operations, both fell after slipping during the rescue.
Over 50 people were stranded mid-air for 48 hours after the accident. A complex rescue operation led by the Indian Air Force, Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) took more than 40 hours.
Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said the rescue operations to rescue were carried out by the combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
"Three people have died in the mishap, including two tourists who fell from helicopters on Monday and Tuesday during rescue attempts, while 12 injured people are undergoing treatment at hospitals," officials said.
