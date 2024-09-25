Watch video | Pit bull saves lives of children by killing King Cobra in Jhansi

The pit bull named Jenny, after spotting the venomous reptile, broke its leash and came forward to attack the snake.

Livemint
Updated25 Sep 2024, 05:48 PM IST
A video grab of the incident.
A video grab of the incident.

A pit bull proved to be a life saviour for children in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

A viral video reported from Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh showed that the pit bull attacked and killed a King Cobra, a highly venomous snake, and saved the lives of children.

The snake had entered the garden of a house located in Shiv Ganesh colony of Jhansi on Tuesday.

 

Also Read | Man kills, eats own pet dog after it bit his 7-year-old nephew

 

The children of the house's domestic help were playing in the garden when they noticed the King Cobra and screamed.

The pit bull named Jenny, who was tied on the other end of the garden, after spotting the King Cobra, broke its leash and came forward to attack the snake.

In the viral video, the pit bull can be seen with the King Cobra clenched between its jaws.

The fight continued for about five minutes till the snake eventually died of constant slamming.

According to a report by NDTV, Jenny's owner Punjab Singh said that this is not the first time it has killed a snake and saved lives. So far, the dog has killed around 8 to 10 snakes.

 

Also Read | A pet dog prevented robbery in Axis Bank ATM

“I wasn't home yesterday, but my son and the kids were. This wasn't the first snake we've encountered, because our house is near the fields, and several snakes have been spotted during the rainy season. So far, Jenny has killed around 8 to 10 snakes,” Singh said as per the report.

Describing the whole incident, he said: “Yesterday, the house help's children were playing when a black snake appeared. The children screamed and the snake turned to flee. That's when our pit bull noticed it, broke free from its leash and attacked the cobra, killing it.”

Singh, who also has other dogs, said that they are immensely grateful to their dog and that everyone should show more love to animals.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWatch video | Pit bull saves lives of children by killing King Cobra in Jhansi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.