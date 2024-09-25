The pit bull named Jenny, after spotting the venomous reptile, broke its leash and came forward to attack the snake.

A pit bull proved to be a life saviour for children in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

A viral video reported from Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh showed that the pit bull attacked and killed a King Cobra, a highly venomous snake, and saved the lives of children.

The snake had entered the garden of a house located in Shiv Ganesh colony of Jhansi on Tuesday.

The children of the house's domestic help were playing in the garden when they noticed the King Cobra and screamed.

The pit bull named Jenny, who was tied on the other end of the garden, after spotting the King Cobra, broke its leash and came forward to attack the snake.

In the viral video, the pit bull can be seen with the King Cobra clenched between its jaws.

The fight continued for about five minutes till the snake eventually died of constant slamming.

According to a report by NDTV, Jenny's owner Punjab Singh said that this is not the first time it has killed a snake and saved lives. So far, the dog has killed around 8 to 10 snakes.

"I wasn't home yesterday, but my son and the kids were. This wasn't the first snake we've encountered, because our house is near the fields, and several snakes have been spotted during the rainy season. So far, Jenny has killed around 8 to 10 snakes," Singh said as per the report.

Describing the whole incident, he said: “Yesterday, the house help's children were playing when a black snake appeared. The children screamed and the snake turned to flee. That's when our pit bull noticed it, broke free from its leash and attacked the cobra, killing it."