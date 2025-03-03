On World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a lion safari at the Gir National Park in Gujarat on Monday.

PM Modi, who spent the night at Sinh Sadan, a forest guest house managed by the state forest department, went on the lion safari early this morning with some ministers and senior forest department officials accompanying him.

Currently, the Asiatic lions inhabit nearly 30,000 square kilometres across 53 talukas in 9 districts of Gujarat.

Also Read | PM Modi visits Vantara by Anant Ambani, to attend Somnath Temple event

Watch the video and check out pictures from PM Modi's visit to Gir National Park here:

PM Modi on lion safari

PM Modi on lion safari

PM Modi on lion safari

PM Modi on lion safari

Asiatic lion at Gir National Park, Gujarat

PM Modi on lion safari

PM Modi on lion safari

PM Modi on lion safari

Also Read | Ramadan 2025: PM Modi extends greetings as India observes first roza on March 2

PM Modi is in Junagadh district for a tour of the state and arrived in Sasan after his visit to Somnath, where he offered prayers at the Lord Shiv temple, the first among 12 jyotirlingas on Sunday evening.

Later in the day, the prime minister will chair the seventh National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) meeting at Sasan Gir, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

The NBWL has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various states.

After the meeting, he will also interact with some women forest staffers at Sasan.

According to a government release, the central government has approved more than ₹2,900 crore for Project Lion, meant for the conservation of Asiatic lions for which Gujarat is the only abode.

Additionally, as part of a national project, a National Referral Center for Wildlife is being established on over 20.24 hectares of land at New Pipalya in Junagadh district.

A high-tech monitoring centre for wildlife tracking and a state-of-the-art hospital have also been set up in Sasan to strengthen conservation efforts, the release said.

On Sunday, Modi also visited Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre located at the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex.