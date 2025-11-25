Watch Video: PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoist saffron flag at Ayodhya Ram Mandir marking its completion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. The 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony, as it was called, was held in the 'Abhijit Muhurat' (auspicious time) at 11:55 AM.

This third and final event at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya town of UP was attended by around 10,000 people, mostly foot soldiers of the Temple movement, apart from high-profile guests including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi, along with RSS chief Bhagwat, Chief Minister Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel, also offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Temple in Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

PM Modi had performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Mandir on 5 August 2020, and the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was held on 22 January 2024.

Right-angled triangular flag The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree, a statement issued by the prime minister's office (PMO) said.

The flag rose atop a Shikhar constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple’s architectural diversity.

Picture of flag hoisting on Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said.

PM Visits Saptamandir During his stay in Ayodhya, the prime minister also visited the Saptamandir, which houses temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

This was followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir. Modi will also visit the Mata Annapurna temple and perform ‘darshan’ and ‘pooja’ at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by ‘darshan’ at the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah.

The date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day.

(With agency inputs)

