Watch video: Raghav Chadha steps into Blinkit rider's shoes, revives debate on gig workers' rights

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has once again drawn attention to the working condition of India's gig economy by spending a day as a delivery executive with quick-commerce platform Blinkit.

In a video posted on his official social meida handles, Chadha is seen swapping his formal political attire for Blinkit's signature yellow uniform and delivery backpack. Accompanied by a delivery partner on a scooter, the MP is shown navigating residential complexes, elevators and corridors while completing doorsteps deliveries.

Advertisement

“Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day,” Chadha wrote while sharing the video, hinting that the experience is part of a larger effort to spotlight issues faced by gig workers. He also asked followers to “stay tuned” for further updates.

Watch the viral video here:

The brief clip, which has since been widely circulated on social media, offers a rare look at a sitting Member of Parliament stepping into the role of a frontline delivery worker — a segment that has become central to India’s fast-expanding instant delivery economy but continues to raise questions around wages, working hours and social security.

Advertisement

Chadha’s appearance as a delivery rider follows his recent criticism of what he termed the “exploitative realities” of gig work. Last month, he shared a screenshot on social media that appeared to show a Blinkit delivery partner earning ₹762.57 after completing 28 deliveries across nearly 15 hours. According to the breakdown posted by Chadha, the rider earned just over ₹52 per hour, with most of the amount coming from order payments and only a small incentive component.

“Low pay, relentless targets, no job security and little dignity — this is not sustainable,” Chadha had said at the time, arguing that India’s digital economy should not be built on the backs of overworked and underpaid workers. He called for minimum wage protections, humane working hours and social security benefits for gig workers, describing these demands as “non-negotiable”.

Advertisement

Days after the post triggered widespread debate online, Chadha shared another video featuring a conversation with Himanshu, the delivery agent whose earnings had drawn attention. The two were seen sharing a meal while discussing long hours, road risks and the lack of safety nets for delivery workers.

Also Read | Raghav Chadha vs Deepinder Goyal: Showdown Over Delivery Workers Protest

Himanshu described delivery personnel as the “invisible wheels of the Indian economy”, pointing out that many take daily risks to meet tight delivery timelines. Chadha said such voices need to be heard not just on social media, but also in Parliament and policymaking circles.

The MP has indicated that his stint as a delivery rider is part of a broader engagement with the gig workforce, with further details expected in the coming days.