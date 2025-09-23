Watch Video: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walks out of Sitapur jail after 23 months

Watch Video: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, after 23 months of imprisonment.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh, waiting for the SP leader to walk out of prison. Khan’s son Adeeb WAS outside the prison premises to welcome his father.

Khan, 77, a former minister in Uttar Pradesh, was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court last week in a 17-year-old case related to road blockade and damage to public property. The case dates back to 2008, when Khan allegedly created disturbance near Chhajlet police station after police removed the hooter from his car.

Khan, along with his supporters, blocked the road causing a traffic jam. The protest turned violent and some electric poles were damaged, leading to the registration of a case against Khan.

He was also granted bail in other cases against him. Khan's release from Sitapur jail on Tuesday was delayed by a few hours. He was to be released at 8.00 AM on Tuesday, September 23. However, he forgot to pay the fine of ₹8,000 in two cases.

Khan must pay the fine in court; afterwards, he will be sent to Sitapur Jail for verification.

Ahead of his release, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been enforced in Sitapur city. Police announced through loudspeakers, warning people against assembling near the jail premises.

Bail in two cases Azam Khan was granted bail on September 18 by the Allahabad High Court in the Quality Bar land grab case. The FIR in the matter was lodged at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur, following which Khan moved the High Court seeking bail.

Earlier this month, on September 10, the Allahabad High Court had also granted him bail in another case linked to the alleged forced eviction of residents from Rampur's Dungarpur colony.

Before that, Khan was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in a 17-year-old case involving allegations of road blockade and damage to public property.

Over the years, as many as 16 FIRs have been filed against Azam Khan covering a wide range of criminal charges.