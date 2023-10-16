A pillar at the under-construction site of the Mumbai-Goa four-lane highway in Chiplun city of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district collapsed on 16 October.

Soon after the pillar collapse, a portion of the flyover also collapsed that damaged a crane machine used at the sire. Though no casualty was reported, reported news agency ANI. The girder developed cracks when it was being placed at the elevated position in the morning hours, following which the surrounding area was cordoned off and police personnel were deployed at the spot, the official said. At around 2:45 pm, the girder crumbled and fell around 30 metres down, he said. The work to remove debris on the highway section has not yet begun as traffic was operational, he said. Here's the video:

Soon after the video went viral, people started commenting.

Rayara Dasa wrote on X, "@nitin_gadkari and @narendramodi ka Vikaas - 40 pc commission, 40 days shelf life of Infrastructure projects which are supposed to last at least 100 yrs."

While some blamed corruption for the collapse. Dinesh Kudache wrote on X, "Corruption at peak level. How much we can expect to do it well? Finally broken it."

Another user wrote, "Mumbai-Goa-Heaven highway, wish this happened while a minister was inaugurating this bridge."

Earlier in the day, a DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur stations in Maharashtra. Nobody was hurt in the fire as all passengers had debaorded the train.

As per details, five coaches -- guard-side brake van and four adjacent coaches to it-- of an 8-coach DEMU train (No. 01402) caught fire at 3 pm.

The incident took place when the train was heading to Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra from Ashti station in Beed district, railway officials said.

