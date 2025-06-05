Watch: When Shashi Tharoor faced a question from his son Ishan in the US – ‘I didn’t plant it, I promise you’

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor faced a sharp question from his son Ishan Tharoor during an interaction at the Council on Foreign Relations during Operation Sindoor global outreach in New York on Thursday.

When Ishan, who is Foreign affairs columnist at the Washington Post, stood up to pose a question, his father Shashi responded by saying ‘that shoudn’t be allowed, that is my son' and every one broke in a laughter.

Ishan asked his father about whether any country had asked the delegation for evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack and about Pakistan's repeated denials of any role in the attack. While Ishan spoke, Tharoor asked him to raise his mike to be audible.

‘Not without convincing evidence’ “I'm very glad you raised this. I didn't plant it, I promise you. Very simply, no one had any doubt, and we were not asked for evidence. But the media have asked in two or three places. Let me say very clearly that India would not have done this without convincing evidence.” the Congress leader responded.

Tharoor is part of an all-party delegation travelling abroad as part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's diplomatic outreach to highlight India's stand on terrorism following ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“But there were three particular reasons I want to draw your attention to all of you. The first is that we've had a 37-year pattern of repeated terror attacks from Pakistan, accompanied by repeated denials. I mean, Americans haven't forgotten that Pakistan didn't know, allegedly, where Osama bin Laden was until he was found in a Pakistani safe house right next to an army camp in a cantonment city,” Tharoor said.

"That's Pakistan. Mumbai attacks- they denied having anything to do with it...So we know what Pakistan's all about. They will dispatch terrorists, they will deny they did so until they're actually caught with red hands," he said.