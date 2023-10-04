Watch Videos: Sikkim flash floods, cloud burst, Chungthang dam destruction caught on camera
Sikkim Floods: Cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan triggered a flash floods in Teesta river in Lachen valley, affecting army establishments along the valley.
Sikkim Floods: A cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim caused a flash flood in the Tessta River in Lachen Valley today, October 4, Wednesday. The floods started around 1.30 am in which 30 Army personnel went missing and 41 vehicles submerged. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been safely evacuated so far.
2) Aftermath of flash floods in Singtam after a cloud burst
3) Around 30 Army personnel went missing in flash flood situation in Sikkim
4) Flash floods wreak havoc in north Sikkim
5) Rescue operation underway in Sikkim
Three districts in Sikkim including Mangan (north Sikkim), Pakyong and Gangtok (east Sikkim) have been severely affected. While Mangan was the worst hit, Teesta River water level is expected to cross the danger mark during the day. A flood alert was issued for some districts of north Bengal and Bangladesh.
The Indian meteorological department has issued a warning regarding the possibility of landslides and flight disruptions due to the possibility of heavy rainfall in certain areas of Sikkim.
