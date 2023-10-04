Sikkim Floods: Cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan triggered a flash floods in Teesta river in Lachen valley, affecting army establishments along the valley.

A cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim caused a flash flood in the Tessta River in Lachen Valley today, October 4, Wednesday. The floods started around 1.30 am in which 30 Army personnel went missing and 41 vehicles submerged. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been safely evacuated so far.

The floods were compounded by the release of water from the Chungthang dam that led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream. Indreni steel bridge in Gangtok's Singtam was completely washed away by Teesta river water. The main highway connecting Sikkim to West Bengal state fell apart and Gangtok was totally cut off by road.

Chief Minister PS Tamang extended full support to all the victims and their families. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sikkim CM wrote, "In these challenging times, I want to extend my heartfelt support to all the victims and their families affected by this unfortunate event."

The State Disaster Management Authority informed that three bodies have been recovered from Singtam during rescue and relief efforts so far.

Take a look at the Sikkim flood situation in videos shared below,

1) Chungthang Dam being breached in Sikkim

2) Aftermath of flash floods in Singtam after a cloud burst

3) Around 30 Army personnel went missing in flash flood situation in Sikkim

4) Flash floods wreak havoc in north Sikkim

5) Rescue operation underway in Sikkim

Three districts in Sikkim including Mangan (north Sikkim), Pakyong and Gangtok (east Sikkim) have been severely affected. While Mangan was the worst hit, Teesta River water level is expected to cross the danger mark during the day. A flood alert was issued for some districts of north Bengal and Bangladesh.

The Indian meteorological department has issued a warning regarding the possibility of landslides and flight disruptions due to the possibility of heavy rainfall in certain areas of Sikkim.

