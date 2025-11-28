Watch Video: In Udupi, PM Modi joins over 100,000 devotees in mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the historic Kanaka Mantap, here and offered floral tributes to Kirthanakar Kanakadasa, the revered 14th-15th century saint-philosopher.

Kanakadasa is credited with the legendary episode of Lord Krishna's idol turning westward at the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple.

Later, Prime Minister Modi participated in the "Laksha Geeta Pathana", a mass recitation in which more than one lakh devotees chanted verses from the Bhagavad Gita. The participants included students, monks, scholars, and citizens from diverse backgrounds.

Accompanied by Paryaya Puthige Math seer, Sugunendra Thirtha, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and others, the PM joined the mass recital and read out the hymns.

Earlier, after paying homage at the Mantap, Modi proceeded to the Sri Krishna Temple complex, where he was received with traditional honours by Sugunendra Thirtha, along with the Diwan of the Math and senior temple officials.

“Coming to Udupi is special for me for another reason. Udupi has been a karmabhoomi for the Jana Sangh and for the BJP’s model of good governance. In 1968, the people of Udupi elected our Jana Sangh leader VS Acharya to the municipal council here, and with that, a new foundation of governance was also laid,” Modi said, speaking on the occasion.

PM Modi spent time inside the sanctum precincts, acknowledging the significance of Kanakadasa's devotion and the enduring cultural legacy associated with the temple.

Modi was given a Poorna Kumbh swagatham (welcome with traditional honours) as he entered the Krishna Math precincts. He was presented with a silver-clad Tulasi Japa mala and Mudras containing Shankha, Chakra, Gada, and Padma, which the Madhwas and most Brahmin communities use for their daily Pooja rituals in South India.

This is Modi's second visit to the Krishna temple. He had visited in 2008 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Even then, the same Swamiji was the administrative head of the Krishna Math.