Watch Viral Video: Omar Abdullah scales graveyard wall, confronts cops amid Martyrs' Day row in Kashmir

Watch Viral Video: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on July 14 scaled a wall resisting police's attempts to stop him and other National Conference (NC) leaders from visiting the Martyrs graveyard in Srinagar and pay tributes to Kashmiri Muslim protesters who were shot dead by Maharaja Hari Singh's Dogra forces in 1931

“Paid my respects and offered Fatiha at the graves of the martyrs of 13th July 1931. The unelected government tried to block my way, forcing me to walk from Nawhatta Chowk. They blocked the gate to Naqshband Sahab shrine forcing me to scale a wall. They tried to physically grapple me, but I was not going to be stopped today,” Abdullah said in a post on X accompanying the video of his move.

Abdullah drove to the Martyrs' graveyard in the old city's Nowhatta neighbourhood on Monday morning, a day after being locked indoors and prevented by police from visiting the venue. The graveyard, in the premises of the shrine of a Muslim saint Khawja Moin ud Din Naqshbandi, is a few blocks away from Srinagar's Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta.

Abdullah lambasted the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and the police for trying to stop him and his entourage from entering the martyrs' graveyard.

"It is sad that on the instructions of the people who claim that their responsibility is the security and law and order, we were not allowed to offer 'fateha' here. We were kept in house arrest (on Sunday). When gates opened, I expressed to the control room my desire to offer fateha. Within minutes, bunkers were put up and they were not removed late into the night," Abdullah told reporters after paying tributes at the graveyard.

What is July 13 Martyrs Day row? After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government abrogated Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, the administration scrapped the official holiday on July 13.

Prior to the decision, the day was marked to commemorate the sacrifice of 22 people who led an uprising against the ‘autocratic’ rule of Maharaja Hari Singh in 1931, which eventually forced the Maharaja to hold the first assembly elections in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mainstream political leaders used to visit the "Martyrs' graveyard" in Naqshband Sahab area of Srinagar to pay homage to the Kashmiri Muslims who fell to the bullets of the forces during the protest.

NC wins elections in 2024 Jammu and Kashmir's first elected government was formed after Article 370 was abrogated in 2024. Since then, the ruling National Conference has been vowing to restore the official holiday of July 13.

In fact, Valley’s main political parties resolved to visit the ‘Martyrs’ Cemetery’ on July 13 to pay their tributes. The BJP opposed any official commemoration.

Police issued a public advisory on Sunday that the District Administration of Srinagar has denied permission to all applicants intending to proceed towards the graveyard.

The district magistrate also rejected the ruling National Conference's plea seeking permission for NC president Farooq Abdullah and other senior functionaries to visit the graveyard.