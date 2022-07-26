Watch: Viral video shows car jumping over divider on NH-5 in Himachal Pradesh2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 07:26 AM IST
A case was filed under the Section 279 of IPC in Dharampur Police Station, Solan Police said.
A case was filed under the Section 279 of IPC in Dharampur Police Station, Solan Police said.
Listen to this article
A video has gone viral showing a car jumping over a divider and colliding with a railing on NH-5 in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. This incident took place when a resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while driving recklessly. The vehicle got damaged but the driver was safe. A case was filed under the Section 279 of IPC in Dharampur Police Station, Solan Police said.