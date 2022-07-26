Watch: Viral video shows car jumping over divider on NH-5 in Himachal Pradesh

Watch: Viral video shows car jumping over divider on NH-5 in Himachal Pradesh2 min read . 07:26 AM IST
A case was filed under the Section 279 of IPC in Dharampur Police Station, Solan Police said.
A video has gone viral showing a car jumping over a divider and colliding with a railing on NH-5 in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. This incident took place when a resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while driving recklessly. The vehicle got damaged but the driver was safe. A case was filed under the Section 279 of IPC in Dharampur Police Station, Solan Police said.
In another incident, three women members of a family died after their car allegedly rammed into a cluster bus that was halted at a bus stand for passengers to board in outer Delhi's Nangli Poona area on July 25 morning, police said.
The deceased were identified as Jamna (62), her daughter Jyoti Sharma (27), and their relative Nisha (32). Nisha's 18-month-old son and the car driver, Sunil, also a relative of the family, were injured. Police said they were going to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and the bus was on its way from Mukhmelpur to Azadpur.
Jamna and her daughter Jyoti, who hailed from Hamirpur in Himachal, owned a restaurant in Hong Kong and had come to India recently, they said, adding that the duo had their flight scheduled for Hong Kong on August 4.
As Nisha lived with her family in Ghaziabad, she also decided to accompany the mother-daughter duo on the way back to Delhi, a police official said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that a PCR call was received at 7.04 am at Swaroop Nagar police station regarding an accident on the highway near Nangli Poona.
Police reached the spot and found that an i20 car bearing registration number of Himachal Pradesh collided with a cluster bus which was standing at the bus stand for boarding passengers, the DCP said.
"All the passengers in the car were found injured and were shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where three females were declared brought dead. The injured driver and child were shifted to a private hospital," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
