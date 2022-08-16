Watch | Viral video shows man catching shark with bare hands

Watch | Viral video shows man catching shark with bare hands2 min read . 16 Aug 2022
- The video is going viral on social media and it captures the man wrestling with a shark with a hook line and then proceeding to catch the shark by its tail
With shark sightings reportedly becoming more common at New York beaches, a social media video revealed another shocking sight, showing a man catching a shark with his bare hands at Smith Point Beach in New York. The video is going viral on social media and it captures the man wrestling with a shark with a hook line and then proceeding to catch the shark by its tail. Meanwhile, further along the video, the rough-tooth shark appears to be struggling to escape a few times before it is finally caught by the man. The video clip ends with the man releasing the shark out in the ocean.
The video clip has caught eyeballs and drawn out mixed reactions from among the social media users, one user wrote, “I'm guessing by the bolt cutters in the first picture they're actually trying to remove a fishing hook, although the video would make it appear their intentions are malicious."
While another user expressed concern and wrote, “excuse my concern but why are they being released right back there? Haven't their already been human injuries and deaths. They are just going to get bigger and procreate. So now our local beaches aren't safe! So if it was a gator y'all would just release it back." Another user wrote, “Shark was caught while fishing for other fish. The Bolt cutters were used to cut the line. The shark was then released back in to the ocean."
Shark sightings have reportedly become more common along Long Island’s shores this summer, and not just the mostly harmless, abundant dogfish, according to AP report. The report further noted that since June this year, there have been at least five verified encounters where sharks bit swimmers and surfers. Though there were no fatalities, sightings prompted officials to temporarily close some beaches to swimming, from New York City's Rockaway Beach to Long Island's Smith Point County Park, where a surfer beat a shark on its snout after it bit his calf, according to the AP report.
(With inputs from AP)
