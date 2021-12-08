WATCH | Visuals from site of CDS Bipin Rawat's chopper crash1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 02:12 PM IST
- CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper
- There is no immediate information on his condition
|
Listen to this article
An Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the country's foremost military officer, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, said the IAF.
Rawat was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.
According to reports, along with CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal were on board the chopper.
There is no immediate information on their condition but news agency PTI reported that four persons were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility due to foggy conditions.
Bodies recovered from the site of the crash have been taken to Military Hospital in Wellington.
The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.
"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," tweeted IAF.
Search and rescue operations are underway.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!