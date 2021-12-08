An Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the country's foremost military officer, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat , crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, said the IAF.

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

According to reports, along with CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal were on board the chopper.

There is no immediate information on their condition but news agency PTI reported that four persons were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility due to foggy conditions.

Bodies recovered from the site of the crash have been taken to Military Hospital in Wellington.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," tweeted IAF.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

