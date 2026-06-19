Watch: Water leaks at Navi Mumbai airport spark infrastructure quality concerns; authorities blame AC glitch

Just months after the Adani Group-backed Navi Mumbai International Airport began operations amid much celebration, a video showing water dripping onto a baggage conveyor belt has triggered fresh scrutiny over the durability and quality of one of India’s newest aviation hubs.

The footage, widely circulated on social media, quickly drew attention from passengers and observers who viewed it as another example of infrastructure that appears impressive at launch but struggles to meet expectations in day-to-day operations.

Airport authorities responded swiftly, clarifying that the incident was not linked to any structural defect in the building. Officials said the water leakage resulted from an unexpected malfunction in the airport’s air-conditioning system rather than any issue involving the roof, walls or overall construction quality.

According to the airport administration, the problem stemmed from excess condensation generated by the cooling system — an issue that can occasionally occur in large commercial facilities, particularly in regions such as coastal Maharashtra, where humidity levels remain high for much of the year.

Authorities further stated that repair work was carried out immediately and that airport operations continued without disruption. No flights were delayed, and passengers did not face any significant inconvenience as a result of the incident.

Watch video

Even so, the episode has sparked debate because of the airport’s recent inauguration and substantial investment. The Navi Mumbai International Airport, developed at a cost of nearly ₹19,000 crore, was unveiled with considerable fanfare as a major addition to the country’s aviation infrastructure.

For many observers, the sight of water dripping from a facility barely six months old has inevitably raised concerns. The issue is not necessarily the scale of the malfunction itself, but rather the timing. While technical glitches can occur in any large and complex infrastructure project, critics argue that such problems appearing so soon after commissioning can undermine public confidence in the quality and reliability of newly built assets.

Navi Mumbai Airport set to launch international flights from 15 July Navi Mumbai International Airport is preparing to begin international flight operations from its newly developed greenfield facility starting 15 July, according to BVJK Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL).

Speaking on Wednesday, Sharma said the airport will not only handle international passenger services but will also commence operations for international cargo flights, marking a significant milestone in the airport’s expansion plans.

The launch of overseas services is expected to strengthen the airport’s role as a key aviation hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, helping ease congestion at Mumbai’s existing airport while improving connectivity for both travellers and businesses.

Navi Mumbai Airport began domestic flight operations in December last year, marking the first phase of its commercial rollout. Since then, the facility has gradually expanded its services and infrastructure in preparation for handling international traffic.

"On 15 July, we are starting with freighters, and we expect the freighters to ramp up to almost 18 weekly flights. Good news is also that there is movement on the passenger side and hopefully on 15 July international passenger flights will also start," Sharma told reporters on the sidelines of BCBA Logistics Conclave recently.