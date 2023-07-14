As river Yamuna is yet to recede to its normal level, severe waterlogging left many low lying areas of Noida, Greater Noida flooded with water. Residential properties were partially submerged in flood water in Noida Sector 92 and Sector 150 on Friday.

The visuals shared by news agency PTI, showed nothing but just water flowing throughout the residential areas of Noida Sector 92 and Sector 150 on Friday.

On Thursday, around 2,000 people and over 700 cattles were rescued to safer locations after Yamuna's water overflowed into land along its banks in Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday. To rescue people stranded in flood-hit areas, NDRF, SDRF, and PAC personnel were engaged in relief operations.

To review the situation of low-lying areas of the floodplains of Yamuna, top administration and police officials, including District Magisstrate Manish Kumar Verma, took to inflated boats as they waded through low-lying areas of the floodplains of Yamuna.

“There is no need for the public to panic. Government officials are working round the clock to help anyone affected due to the floods in the low-lying regions. The next 48 hours are going to be critical as more water has been released in the Yamuna through Hathnikund Barrage. We are continuously monitoring the situation and have issued advisory and helpline for people," DM Verma told PTI.

In the wake of severe flooding, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered that all schools up to class 12 will remain closed across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday.

Yamuna river flowing above danger mark

By 11:45 am on Thursday, river Yamuna had crossed the danger mark of 200.60 metres downstream of Okhla Barrage, reported PTI citing information from the Irrigation Department.

To relocate the rescued people, four shelters were built in Noida's Sector 134, 135, and 136 to shift the affected families from low-lying regions due to the increased water level of Yamuna.

Meanwhile, around 1,500 people from flood-affected villages were moved to safer location. Moroever, 300-400 people were rescued, and 700 cattles were moved to safe locations from the submerged areas.

For medical assistance, eight medical teams were set up in the district to help people of the affected families and a flood control room has also been set up in the district to help the general public. People who are facing trouble because of flood in Noida, can contact the control room number 01202974274 for help.