Watch: CM Mamata sells pakora, plays drums at Jhargram on Birsa Munda's birthday

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is visiting Jhargram district to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
CM Banerjee unveiled five statues of Birsa Munda virtually from the venue at at Silda in Jhargram as a mark of tribute. The statues were unveiled at Silda in Jhargram, at Keshiary in West Midnapore, at Midnapore town, in Bankura and another at Madarihat in Alipurduar district which is dominated by tribal population.
Banerjee also distributed 1000 dhamsa, madol (traditional percussion instruments) among the tribals today.
At the event the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall and started serving pakoda to the people.
The chief minister may also hold a meeting in Binpur block 2 in Belpahari area before returning to Kolkata the same day, the official at the secretariat said.
In the year 2020, CM Mamata Banerjee declared a government holiday on 15 November, the occasion of Birsa Munda's birthday to acknowledge his contribution to the freedom struggle of Bengal.
The CM Mamata Banerjee was also seen playing the drums and joining artists performing traditional dance in Jhargram.
The West Bengal government also pays a floral tribute to the leader's photograph at Nabanna.
According tot he state government, several programmes have been planned at the district level on the day as a mark of respect to Birsa Munda. A seven feet statue of the tribal leader of the Munda community was installed at Bandwan in Purulia— another Junglemahal district.
Birsa Munda's slogan, "Let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom be established" had threatened the British Raj.
He had led the movement against the atrocities of the then British Government on the tribals. He had protested against the reign of terror which was unleashed by the British against the tribals.
Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda was a tribal freedom fighter who led a movement against the British in the then Bengal presidency. Following his arrest, he died in jail on 9 June 1900.
