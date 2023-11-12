A bizarre incident took place during a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Secunderabad, Telangana on Saturday. A video of a woman climbing a light tower at the venue where PM Modi was addressing the public is circulating on the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When PM Modi saw the woman climbing on a light pole, he requested her to get down and listen to her demand.

"Please don't climb up the tower. The wire is not proper and may lead to a short circuit. It is not the right thing to do. Please get down from the tower. I am here to listen to you" the prime minister was repeatedly heard saying to the woman from the podium.

Yesterday PM Modi was speaking at a rally organised here by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of Scheduled Castes in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He said the Centre would soon form a committee that would adopt all possible ways for empowering Madigas (an SC community) with regard to their demand for categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

At the meeting, Manda Krishna Madiga, founder of MRPS, became emotional as he sat next to Modi.

Modi patted the shoulder of Madiga and hugged him. He also described Madiga as his younger brother.

PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its manifesto for the Telangana polls after the Deepavali festival, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said.

As many as 111 candidates of BJP and eight of its NDA partner, Janasena have submitted nomination papers for the polls, Reddy said.

Telangana, the youngest state of India, will have single-phase polling for 119 seats on November 30 with the counting of votes set for December 3.

