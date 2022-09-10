Watch | Woman's life saved moments before train arrives, what she does next shocks netizens2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 06:32 PM IST
- Quick response of the railway officials saved a woman's life at Firozabad railway station on Friday
A video has been captured which shows that a woman's life was saved due to the quick and alert response of the railway officials at Firozabad railway station on Friday. In a video that has been captured on CCTV, the woman can be seen crossing railway tracks when she finds it difficult to get up the platform just seconds before a train's arrival, according to news agency ANI report.