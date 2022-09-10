A video has been captured which shows that a woman's life was saved due to the quick and alert response of the railway officials at Firozabad railway station on Friday. In a video that has been captured on CCTV, the woman can be seen crossing railway tracks when she finds it difficult to get up the platform just seconds before a train's arrival, according to news agency ANI report.

The CCTV footage shows her calling out for help and then a railway official can be seen rushing to the spot and gives a hand to rescue her. Soon after that, the woman is seen going back for her water after this, netizens have expressed shock in their comment. One user wrote, “Wonderful job Great work. Still that woman was interested in taking her water bottle," while another user wrote, “at least try to appreciate her sympathy that she had on her water bottle sir." It is worth noting that netizens expressed gratitude to the railways official for coming to the rescue of the woman.

Life saved once but risked again for water bottle.Lady was crossing track without using footover bridge & was unable to climb over the platform on the face approaching train in Shikohabad Station.Oir staff Welfare Inspector Sri Ram Swaroop Meena rushed towards her & saved the day pic.twitter.com/WGYsDonHtR — J.Sanjay Kumar,IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) September 9, 2022

GRP Constable, Shivlal Meena said, “we spotted a woman crossing the railway line as a train neared. While I ran from one end, another railway official ran from the other. He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved." The quick passing train immediately crosses the tracks and the woman is saved by the official's prompt response.

Meanwhile in another incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case against Salman Khan's doppelganger, Azam Ansari in Lucknow for making an Instagram reel on the railway tracks. A content creator and a fan of Superstarstar Salman, Azam Ansari shot a video for his Instagram on the railway tracks in Lucknow, according to ANI report.

In the video, Azam could be seen walking on the railway tracks in Daliganj half-naked. He could be seen lying down, smoking a cigarette. He made his reel on the hit song of Salman's movie Tere Naam's tile track 'Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai.' For his bizarre act, RPF Lucknow registered FIR for making a reel on the railway line.

(With inputs from ANI)