The CCTV footage shows her calling out for help and then a railway official can be seen rushing to the spot and gives a hand to rescue her. Soon after that, the woman is seen going back for her water after this, netizens have expressed shock in their comment. One user wrote, “Wonderful job Great work. Still that woman was interested in taking her water bottle," while another user wrote, “at least try to appreciate her sympathy that she had on her water bottle sir." It is worth noting that netizens expressed gratitude to the railways official for coming to the rescue of the woman.