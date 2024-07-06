Watch: Woman school principal forcibly dragged out from her office in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj amid paper leak probe

The principal of a school in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was forcibly removed from office amid a probe into a multi-crore scam linked to a UPPSC paper leak.

The video of the incident, in which the principal was being dragged out of her office, has gone viral on social media, sparking uproar.

The incident took place at Bishop Johnson Girls School in Prayagraj.

In a viral video, authorities from the school can be seen dragging the principal’s chair out, as she refuses to leave.

Principal Parul Solomon was heard pleading, "Don’t touch, don’t touch,” when the school authorities tried to snatch away her phone.

After a chaotic episode of mistreatment, Solomon was removed from the office, and the new principal, Sherlyn Massey, was seated amid applause and clapping from the staff, reported NDTV.

According to reports, Bishop Maurice Edgar Dan, representing the Diocese of Lucknow has accused the principal of stealing ₹2.40 crore from the school during her tenure as principal.

He alleged that the school was involved in a multi-crore scam linked to the UPPSC Review Officer-Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) paper leak, that happened in February 2024, reported NDTV.

The paper leak happened before the start of the exam on February 11, 2024.

Apart from Solomon, another staff member, Vineet Jaswant, was arrested by the Special Task Force(STF) in connection with the leak. Edgar Dan clarified that Parul Solomon’s removal came against the backdrop of her alleged involvement in the case.

According to an India Today report, the paper was leaked as it reached the school from the treasury on the said date at nearly 6.30 am.

One Kamlesh Kumar Pal alias KK, a member of the 'paper leak' gang, allegedly took pictures of the photo and leaked it before the exam, said the report.