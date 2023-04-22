WATCH: Woman shows temperature reduction under tree shade

WATCH: Woman shows temperature reduction under tree shade1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
- A woman illustrated the manner in which trees provide relief from the intense sun through a video uploaded on Twitter.
In the midst of a heatwave affecting certain regions of India, individuals are searching for methods to alleviate the scorching heat.
A woman illustrated the manner in which trees provide relief from the intense sun through a video uploaded on Twitter.
The video, shared by a Twitter username Subhashini Chandramani, exhibits a thermometer placed outside in the sun, displaying a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius.
However, as the person carrying the thermometer retreats towards the shade of a tree, the temperature decreases to 27 degrees Celsius.
“How the heat on the slab varies between the hot sun to the shade of a tree. #marabeku," read the caption of the clip.
The clip has amassed more than 86,000 views on Twitter.
A man from West Bengal showcased the high temperatures in his state with a video that went viral.
Surprisingly, the man was able to cook an omelette on the terrace of his house using a saucepan without a gas cylinder. The egg was cooked to perfection, and the man jokingly wrote on Facebook, "I am making an omelette for the first time with my own hands using natural sources."
West Bengal government has even announced the closure of educational institutions, in the wake of the heatwave alert, and schools, colleges, and universities in the state, except the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, were closed for a week till April 23.
