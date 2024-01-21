Watch | Woman suffers minor injuries in first accident on Mumbai's Atal Setu

A woman sustained minor injuries after the car she was driving hit the divider newly inaugurated Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, on Sunday afternoon, Mumbai police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place after a Maruti car carrying two women and three children lost control and toppled over on the road. The incident took place after a Maruti car carrying two women and three children lost control and toppled over on the road.

The woman driving the car sustained minor injuries, while the car suffered damages to its roof and windshield. Four other occupants of the vehicle, including two children aged between five and 11 and two women, escaped unhurt, the police said. The incident was also caught on camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an official from Nhava Sheva police station, the car was on its way to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai when it met with an accident.

With the help of traffic police, the injured woman was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai but her family members got her discharged and took her to Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the first accident reported on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link, or Atal Setu, in Navi Mumbai. It was integrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

The bridge is a six-lane, 21.8-km-long bridge built for over ₹18,000 crore. It originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district.

The bridge is said to provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sea bridge has shortened the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to just 20 minutes which earlier took 2 hours. Travellers are charged ₹250 for a one-way toll for the bridge. The charges for the return journey and frequent commuters vary.

The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the MTHL is 100 kmph while on the ascent and descent of the bridge, the speed is restricted to 40 kmph.

On average, 70,000 vehicles are expected to ply on the sea bridge. According to traffic projections made by the MMRDA in their study, by 2032, over 1.33 lakh vehicles are expected to use the Sewri-Shivaji. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

