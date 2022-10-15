Watch: World’s largest passenger aircraft lands in Bengaluru for the 1st time

Watch: World’s largest passenger aircraft lands in Bengaluru for the 1st time2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
The world's largest plane, A380 landed in in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for the very first time yesterday i.e. on 14 October. Emirates Airlines flight EK562 landed its signature double-decker aircraft at the capital city of Karnataka from Dubai.
The flight EK562 departed from the Dubai International Airport at around 10 am local time and touched down at KIA at around 3.40 pm.
Bengaluru Airport also shared the video of the historic landing of the A380 flight. On it's official Twitter handle, the Bengaluru Airport wrote, "Now that’s how you make an entrance! @emirates A380, the largest passenger airliner in the world has just touched down at #BLRAirport #Emirates #EmiratesA380 #A380 #Airbus #Bengaluru #Dubai #Kempegowdainternationalairport #Karnatakatourism #BLRConnects #Aviationgeeks #Aviation."
Marking this milestone, the Bengaluru airport also shared a glimpse of the larger than life welcome for the largest passenger aircraft in the world.
The flight also did a return journey, the flight departed from KIA at around 6.40 pm local time and reached Dubai at 9 pm local time.
The A380 was earlier set to touch down in Bengaluru on 30 October. The flight was to depart from Dubai at 9.25 pm local time on 30 October and land at KIA at 2.30 am on 31 October. Currently, only four cities in India are A380 compatible - Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Emirates started operations to India in 1985 with its scheduled services to Mumbai and Delhi and has been serving customers in Bengaluru with its award-winning services since 2006.
As per Emirates statement on 16 August, Bengaluru will be the second city in India to be served by the iconic Emirates A380 aircraft, with customers enjoying the signature experience on the Dubai – Mumbai route since 2014.
Apart from this, the airline in its statement had also said, “The daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569 with an aircraft in a three-class configuration, offering seats in Economy Class, in addition to premium cabins, in Business Class and First Class. The deployment of the double-decker aircraft will complement its existing services, EK564/565 and EK566/567, each also operating on a daily basis with modern wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft. Flights EK564/565 will operate using a mix of Boeing 777-200LR and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft while EK566/567 will offer seats in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class aboard a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the statement read."
The A380 has up to 45 percent more seating capacity than the Boeing 777 aircraft. It's experience has remained a long-time favourite amongst travel enthusiasts, loved for its extra legroom and comfort and the industry’s largest screens for customers across all cabins to enjoy the airline’s extensive selection of content on its award-winning in-flight entertainment system.
