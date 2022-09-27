Watch: Yamuna flowing above danger mark in Delhi, evacuation begins

The flood control room reported that the Old Railway Bridge's water level increased from 205.29 meters at 8 a.m. on Friday to 206.30 meters today. When the discharge rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar reaches 1 lakh cusecs, a flood alert is issued in Delhi. An official stated that people living near floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated then.