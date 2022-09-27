Watch: Yamuna flowing above danger mark in Delhi, evacuation begins

The Yamuna's water level remained above the danger level of 206.30 meters in Delhi on Tuesday morning. According to officials, efforts to evacuate people from vulnerable areas are intensifying.
The flood control room reported that the Old Railway Bridge's water level increased from 205.29 meters at 8 a.m. on Friday to 206.30 meters today. When the discharge rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar reaches 1 lakh cusecs, a flood alert is issued in Delhi. An official stated that people living near floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated then.
People evacuated from low-lying areas in the floodplains are being shifted to temporary structures like tents and permanent buildings like schools in safer areas.
The Delhi flood control center reported that the water level reached 205.38 meters at 4 p.m. on Friday which is the danger mark of the Yamuna river. Authorities are preparing strategies for evacuating residents from low-lying areas. On Thursday evening, it issued a warning.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena tweeted, “Due to heavy rains in the catchment area of Yamuna, the water released from Hathnikund is likely to reach Delhi this evening. The river may cross the danger mark. The administration is taking necessary steps to ensure security. I appeal to Delhiites not to enter Yamuna and take precautions."
The Yamuna river crossed the danger threshold on July 30 of the previous year, bringing the water level at the Old Railway Bridge up to 205.59 meters. On August 18-19, 2019, the flow rate reached 8.28 lakh cusec, and the Yamuna's water level reached 206.60 meters.
Following the flooding of numerous low-lying areas caused by the overflowing river, the Delhi government was forced to initiate evacuation and relief efforts. The river had reached the all-time high water level of 207.49 meters in 1978.It had increased to 207.32 meters in 2013.
