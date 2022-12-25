WATCH | Zomato delivery man dances outside wedding hall; netizens react

WATCH | Zomato delivery man dances outside wedding hall; netizens react1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
- The Zomato delivery agent was seen dancing to a hit from the 90s - 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' near the wedding venue
A video of a Zomato delivery executive has gone viral on social media where the person can be seen dancing next to a banquet hall. The delivery agent was seen dancing to a hit from the 90s - 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' near the wedding venue.
The video has garnered 5,542 likes so far.
Last month also a video of a Zomato delivery executive seen dancing on a busy street went viral. In the clip, the man wearing a delivery executive uniform is seen parking his motorbike and breaking into a mindblowing dance. The video was first shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name ‘Mask.’
One user wrote, "so pure". Another wrote, "vibe hai". The comments were flooded with hearts and praises. The video was shared by Pulkit Kochar, a digital creator on Instagram.
Separately, Zomato witnessed heavy selling pressure at Dalal Street on Friday tracking a sharp bearish tone in broader markets. Also, large deals in Zomato shares exchanged hands further dragging the performance. Zomato stock dipped by nearly 10% on BSE on 23 December. In three trading sessions, Zomato shares have nosedived by more than 15% in Indian capital market.
Zomato stock settled at ₹53.60 apiece down by 9.08% on BSE. The stock has shed about 9.8% with an intraday low of ₹53.15 apiece earlier in the trading session.
At the current market price, Zomato's market cap is over ₹45,837 crore.
On NSE, Zomato shares closed at ₹54.05 apiece down by 8.31%. The traded volume as of December 23 was around 9,29,74,114 equity shares in the company.
