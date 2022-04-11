This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern gets detected, Delhi Health minister said on COVID situation
With hybrid coronavirus strains circulation in some parts of the country, Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID situation but ‘there was no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected,’ notified Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.
Regarding new strains, the health minister said, "Every day a new variant is getting generated as the virus is mutating".
"The Delhi government is keeping a watchful eye over the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The World Health Organisation has not declared any new variant of concern. There is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern gets detected."
Meanwhile, speaking about the situation in Delhi, Jain told reporters, “The count of daily cases in Delhi is being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions, and that is going down. Focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now."
Delhi reported 141 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.
2 XE COVID variant reported in India
Gujarat has reported its first case of the XE variant after a man from Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19 during his visit to Vadodara, a state official had said.
Also last week, Mumbai civic body officials had said that a woman who had arrived from South Africa in February-end and tested positive in March has been infected by the XE variant, but the health ministry has not confirmed it to be so.
The WHO has issued a warning against XE, a new variant of Omicron first detected in the UK, and suggested that it could be more transmissible than any COVID-19 strain so far. The XE variant is a combination or recombinant of both sub-variants -- BA.1 and BA.2 -- of Omicron.
