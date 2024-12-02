India successfully launched a missile from INS Arighaat last week — becoming one of the only countries that can fire a nuclear missile from land, air and underwater. The confirmation came from Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday but details about the trajectory of the missile remain sparse.

“India had carried out a test of the missile and the launch was successful. The agencies concerned are examining the trajectory that the missile took and soon we will see the results,” he said.

Admiral Tripathi also said that the maritime force was keeping a watch of the Chinese Navy as it manifested with increasing frequency in the Pacific ocean. The Navy chief said Indian authorities continued to monitor “extra-regional forces operating in the Indian ocean including the PLA Navy, the warships and even their research vessels”.

The country also remains on high alert over the growing military capabilities of neighbouring Pakistan.

“We are aware of the growth of the Pakistan navy which aims to become a 50-ship navy. They have chosen weapons over the welfare of the people,” the Admiral noted.

“The nuclear submarines INS Arihant has carried out many deterrence patrols and the second one just carried out a missile test and will do what it is supposed to do after that. The SSNs are going to be ready in the time we have indicated to the government,” he added during an address on Monday.

Construction remains underway for 62 warships and one submarine in India. He also confirmed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had commissioned the second SSBN INS Arighaat (Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine).

"There is acceptance of necessity for 31 more powerful warships and submarines including the six submarines of the Project 75 India. This includes 60 utility helicopter machines for the navy," he added.