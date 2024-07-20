Watching movies on OTT platforms, cinemas likely to become a costlier prospect in Karnataka

The Karnataka government is considering a new tax on cinema tickets and OTT subscription fees to support film and cultural workers through the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Workers (Welfare) Bill.

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Watching movies on OTT platforms, cinemas likely to become a costlier prospect in Karnataka
Watching movies on OTT platforms, cinemas likely to become a costlier prospect in Karnataka

The Karnataka government is mulling a new tax on cinema tickets and OTT subscription fees to support film and cultural workers. The Karnataka Cine and Cultural Workers (Welfare) Bill was tabled in the state Assembly on Friday and seeks to impose 1% to 2% cess. The additional funds will be used to fund social security benefits such as ESI and PF for cine artists and cultural performers.

“There shall be levied, a cess on the cinema tickets, subscription fees and all revenue generated from the related establishments in the state, a welfare cess known as “the Cine and Cultural Activists Welfare Cess”. The cess shall be at such rates as may be notified by the Government, and it shall not exceed two percent but shall not be less than one percent on cinema tickets, subscription fees and all revenue generated from the Related Establishments,” read an excerpt from the Bill.

Labour Department Secretary Mohammad Mohsin also indicated plans to extend the cess to theatrical plays performed in the state. The board will use the proceeds to support social security schemes for film workers.

Also Read | Watch | 12-foot King Cobra found inside house compound in Karnataka

The development comes mere days after the Karnataka government found itself mired in controversy over the Kannadiga job reservation bill. The proposal to enforce 50% reservation for administrative posts and 75% for non-administrative posts in private sector organizations, industries and enterprises has faced backlash from several quarters. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah indicated on Wednesday that the Bill had been been temporarily put on hold.

“The bill approved by the cabinet to provide reservations for Kannadigas in private sector organizations, industries and enterprises has been temporarily put on hold. This will be revisited and decided in the coming days. The draft bill intended to provide reservations for Kannadigas in private sector companies, industries, and enterprises is still in the preparation stage. A comprehensive discussion will be held in the next cabinet meeting to make a final decision,” Siddaramaiah posted on X.

Also Read | Dhoti-clad farmer denied entry: Govt shuts Bengaluru GT World mall for 7 days

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 05:18 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWatching movies on OTT platforms, cinemas likely to become a costlier prospect in Karnataka

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,925.00-1,347.00
      Chennai
      74,558.00-1,566.00
      Delhi
      75,144.00-389.00
      Kolkata
      74,558.00-531.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue