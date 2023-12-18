Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen inaugurating the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi, today, adding a magnificent spiritual landmark to the holy city, in a video shared by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Standing tall at seven floors and boasting a capacity of 20,000 devotees, the Swarved Mahamandir is a breathtaking architectural marvel. Its intricate marble carvings and towering lotus-shaped domes reflect the city's rich cultural heritage and blend seamlessly with modern design elements.

Addressing the event on Sunday, the prime minister said, "Those from Tamil Nadu, I request them to use your earphones (to listen to the speech) using AI technology for the first time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi expressed hope that artificial intelligence would make it easier for him to reach out to the people. "This was my first experience. In future, I will use it and you will have to respond. Now, as usual, I speak in Hindi and AI will translate it to Tamil," he said.

The prime minister said, "Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from one home of Mahadev to His other home. Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from the place of Madurai Meenakshi to Kashi Vishalakshi's place."

"So, the love and bond that exist in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi is different and unique. I am sure, the people of Kashi will leave no stone unturned in serving you all. When you leave, along with the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, you will also take with you the taste, culture and memories of Kashi," Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top 10 things about Swarved Mahamandir Following the inauguration, he along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation. Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir -- a seven-floor superstructure. The Union Ministry of Education is the nodal agency for the event with participation from the ministries of culture, tourism, railways, textiles, food processing, MSME, information and broadcasting, skill development and entrepreneurship, IRCTC and related departments of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will encompass lectures covering literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, and Ayurveda. Additionally, seminars are planned on innovation, trade, knowledge exchange, edutech and next-gen technology. The temple is named after the Swarved, a spiritual text authored by Sadguru Shri Sadafal Deoji Maharaj, an eternal yogi and the founder of Vihangam Yoga. According to the temple's website, Swarved Mahamandir aims to “illuminate humankind with its magnificent spiritual aura and engulf the world in a state of peaceful alertness." The temple promotes the teachings of Swarveda, emphasizing Brahm Vidya—a body of knowledge empowering spiritual seekers to maintain a state of consummate Zen, characterized by unwavering constancy in peace and happiness. The temple advocates the principles of Swarveda, placing a special emphasis on Brahm Vidya—a comprehensive knowledge that empowers spiritual seekers to attain a state of complete tranquility, marked by steadfast peace and happiness. The walls are adorned with pink sandstone, and the grandeur is further enhanced by a beautiful garden featuring medicinal herbs.

