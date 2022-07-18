Watch: Tejashwi Yadav spotted playing cricket, says one should always play to win

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on 16 July shared a video of him playing cricket on a Sunday afternoon.
While sharing the video, he said, life or game, one should always play to win.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on 16 July shared a video of him playing cricket on a Sunday afternoon.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on 16 July shared a video of him playing cricket on a Sunday afternoon.
While sharing the video, he said, life or game, one should always play to win.
While sharing the video, he said, life or game, one should always play to win.
This comes after, PM Modi reportedly advised Yadav to lose a little weight when the two leaders had a brief conversation on health.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This comes after, PM Modi reportedly advised Yadav to lose a little weight when the two leaders had a brief conversation on health.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per media reports, PM Modi during his visit in Bihar for the occasion of centenary celebrations of the state assembly, had given some health advice to Yadav.
As per media reports, PM Modi during his visit in Bihar for the occasion of centenary celebrations of the state assembly, had given some health advice to Yadav.
“Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out," the leader wrote on Twitter.
“Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out," the leader wrote on Twitter.
Tejashwi Yadav Cricket career
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tejashwi Yadav Cricket career
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tejashwi Yadav's love for cricket is not something new. During his school year, he has been an active player in cricket.
From Class VI onwards, Yadav began attending Delhi Public School, R. K. Puram where he played in the school's cricket team and was selected for the U-15 cricket team of Delhi as an all rounder at the age of 13.
From Class VI onwards, Yadav began attending Delhi Public School, R. K. Puram where he played in the school's cricket team and was selected for the U-15 cricket team of Delhi as an all rounder at the age of 13.
The U-15 team won the national championship where Yadav had a match winning partnership with Ishant Sharma in the finals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The U-15 team won the national championship where Yadav had a match winning partnership with Ishant Sharma in the finals.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Yadav had also dropped out of his school in Class X to pursue a sports and eventually graduated to the U-17 and U-19 cricket team of Delhi.
Yadav had also dropped out of his school in Class X to pursue a sports and eventually graduated to the U-17 and U-19 cricket team of Delhi.
Apart from this, he had also been selected in the list of standby players for the world cup winning U-19 Indian national cricket team.
Apart from this, he had also been selected in the list of standby players for the world cup winning U-19 Indian national cricket team.
Yadav was contracted by the Delhi Daredevils for the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) where he remained in the reserve bench of the team in the entire seasons between 2008 and 2012.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Yadav was contracted by the Delhi Daredevils for the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) where he remained in the reserve bench of the team in the entire seasons between 2008 and 2012.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He was also selected for the state level Jharkhand cricket team in 2009.
He was also selected for the state level Jharkhand cricket team in 2009.
Yadav's professional cricket debut began with 4 Twenty20 matches primarily in the capacity of a bowler in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Yadav's professional cricket debut began with 4 Twenty20 matches primarily in the capacity of a bowler in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
After which, he was called for a test match against the Vidarbha cricket team at Dhanbad.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After which, he was called for a test match against the Vidarbha cricket team at Dhanbad.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the year 2010, he had made his one-day debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and played two matches against Odisha cricket team and the Tripura cricket team respectively wherein he won the second match.
In the year 2010, he had made his one-day debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and played two matches against Odisha cricket team and the Tripura cricket team respectively wherein he won the second match.
By 2013, Yadav had retired from his cricket career.
By 2013, Yadav had retired from his cricket career.
According to his team coaches, he had the potential for success in his cricket career, however, he was let down by the lack of adequate facilities for sportsmen in the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to his team coaches, he had the potential for success in his cricket career, however, he was let down by the lack of adequate facilities for sportsmen in the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, a day ahead of the presidential polls, Yadav on Sunday found himself under attack from the BJP for making disparaging remarks about NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu.
Meanwhile, a day ahead of the presidential polls, Yadav on Sunday found himself under attack from the BJP for making disparaging remarks about NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu.
"We do not want to install a statue inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Has anyone of you ever heard her (Murmu's) voice? She has not even addressed a press conference since her name was announced. At least we have all heard from Yashwant Sinha and have an idea of what he stands for," the former Bihar deputy CM said.
"We do not want to install a statue inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Has anyone of you ever heard her (Murmu's) voice? She has not even addressed a press conference since her name was announced. At least we have all heard from Yashwant Sinha and have an idea of what he stands for," the former Bihar deputy CM said.
In a stinging response, the BJP's state president Sanjay Jaiswal made a snide remark about Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, a former chief minister.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a stinging response, the BJP's state president Sanjay Jaiswal made a snide remark about Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, a former chief minister.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Tejashwi Yadav has seen in his own family how an uneducated housewife was placed on the highest seat of power, ignoring many seasoned leaders in the party," said Jaiswal, referring to Rabri Devi's sudden entry into politics in the late 1990s when she replaced husband Lalu Prasad who had to step down as chief minister after being charge-sheeted in the fodder scam.
"Tejashwi Yadav has seen in his own family how an uneducated housewife was placed on the highest seat of power, ignoring many seasoned leaders in the party," said Jaiswal, referring to Rabri Devi's sudden entry into politics in the late 1990s when she replaced husband Lalu Prasad who had to step down as chief minister after being charge-sheeted in the fodder scam.