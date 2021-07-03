Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Water cannons used to disperse AAP workers trying to gherao Amarinder Singh's house

Water cannons used to disperse AAP workers trying to gherao Amarinder Singh's house

Premium
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
1 min read . 04:43 PM IST Livemint

  • The protesting AAP workers shouted slogans against the Congress government over the power shortage

Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers led by their Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann faced water cannons outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at Siswan while protesting against frequent power cuts.

Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers led by their Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann faced water cannons outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at Siswan while protesting against frequent power cuts.

The protesting AAP workers shouted slogans against the Congress government over the power shortage.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The protesting AAP workers shouted slogans against the Congress government over the power shortage.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Police personnel were deployed in strength and multi-layered barricades were put up on the road leading to the chief minister's farmhouse, according to a PTI report.

As scores of AAP workers carrying party flags forced their way through the first layer of barricades and reached the second, police used a water cannon to disperse them.

Punjab has been reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing long hours of load shedding amid scorching heat.

The Punjab government had already ordered a reduction in timings of state government offices and reduced power supply to high energy-consuming industries.

The Amarinder Singh-led government has been under fire from the opposition for not being able to provide sufficient electricity to consumers, especially to paddy growers for sowing crop.

Earlier, AAP leaders slammed the Congress government for having "failed" to provide 24-hour power to people at cheaper rates.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!