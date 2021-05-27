Subscribe
Home >News >India >Water Commission predicts flooding in Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu; issues orange bulletin

Water Commission predicts flooding in Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu; issues orange bulletin

Premium
River Kodaiyar at Thiruvarambu in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu was flowing in a severe situation
2 min read . 01:59 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Rivers Manimala and Achankovil in Kerala continued flowing in a 'severe situation'
  • River Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district of Odisha continued to flow in the severe situation

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an 'orange bulletin' for Kerala, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, predicting a flood situation is part of the states.

"Orange Bulletin issued by #CWC #NewDelhi for floods above Danger Level in respect of States #Kerala, #Odisha & #Tamilnadu is attached," CWC tweeted on Wednesday.

As of 8 am on Thursday, rivers Manimala and Achankovil in Kerala continued flowing in a 'severe situation', all are above their danger levels.

According to the CWC advisory, River Manimala was flowing at a level of 6.52 m with a falling trend which is 0.52 m above its danger level of 6.0 m and 3.12 m below its previous HFL of 9.64 m (2018-08-16) and River Achankovil was flowing at a level of 11.45 m with a rising trend which is 1.45 m above its danger level of 10.0 m and 2.29 m below its previous HFL of 13.735 m (1978-11-07)

As of 9 am, rivers Neyyar and Karuvannur also continue to flow in a 'severe situation'.

It said that the River Neyyar was flowing at a level of 95.56 m with the rising trend which is 0.56 m above its Danger Level of 95.0 m and 3.83 m below its previous HFL of 99.39 m (2018-08-15) and River Karuvannur was flowing at a level of 93.34 m with the rising trend which is 0.34 m above its Danger Level of 93.0 m and 3.66 m below its previous HFL of 97.0 m.

For Odisha, the organisation stated River Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district of Odisha continues to flow in the severe situation at 9 am.

"At 09.00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 311.6 m with Rising trend which is 0.50 m above its Danger Level of 311.1 m and 4.06 m below its previous HFL of 315.66 m (1975-08-14)," the advisory reads.

"River Baitarani at Anandapur in Kendujhar district of Odisha continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 09.00 hrs today. At 09:00 his, it was flowing at a level of 38.55 m with a rising trend which is 0.19 m above its danger level of 38.36 m and 2.80 m below its previous HFL of 41.35 m (2011-09-23)," CWC said.

As of 9 am, River Kodaiyar at Thiruvarambu in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu was flowing in a severe situation.

"At 09.00 hrs it was flowing at a level of 13.85 m with a falling trend which is 1.85 m above its danger level of 12.0 m and 0.73 m below its previous HFL of 14.58 m (2018-08-15)," the advisory added.

With inputs from agencies.

