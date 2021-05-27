It said that the River Neyyar was flowing at a level of 95.56 m with the rising trend which is 0.56 m above its Danger Level of 95.0 m and 3.83 m below its previous HFL of 99.39 m (2018-08-15) and River Karuvannur was flowing at a level of 93.34 m with the rising trend which is 0.34 m above its Danger Level of 93.0 m and 3.66 m below its previous HFL of 97.0 m.