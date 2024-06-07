Water crisis: Severe shortage grips Delhi, Jaipur; southern states worst affected

As the scorching summer heat brings with it long waits and even longer queues for collecting water from municipality tankers, the Central Water Commission's (CWC) weekly bulletin on Thursday showed a reduction in water storage nationwide.

Delhi, Rajasthan, and West Bengal are among the states facing severe water shortages. However, the southern states of India are the worst affected.

The CWC report shows a reduction in storage available in billion cubic metres (BCM) across 150 Indian reservoirs.

It also highlighted that the southern states were facing a more acute water shortage than the northern states, in terms of available capacity.

Water shortage in Delhi Several areas in Delhi are facing an acute water shortage at a time when mercury is at its peak. However, this is not the first time the water crisis has plagued Delhi.

"The scarcity begins as soon as the summer starts," a resident of Geeta Colony told PTI.

Although the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government is supplying water through tankers, "it is insufficient to meet demand".

A Sangam Vihar resident told PTI that a single tanker charges ₹3,000, but "even after paying, we have to wait hours for it to arrive".

#WATCH | Delhi: People in the Chilla Gaon of Mayur Vihar area fulfil their water requirements by calling in water tankers amid water crisis in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/78W6YOKRI4 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

Rajasthan: Jaipur water crisis With the onset of summer, Jaipur has been reeling from a severe water crisis. Several areas in the city are facing trouble securing water for daily life.

Jaipur administration is also supplying water through tankers.

In Ajmer's Balwanta village, the water crisis is also affecting marriage prospects. To make themselves heard, villagers even boycotted the 2024 general elections.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Due to the water crisis, people are facing problems in many areas of the city of Jaipur. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers. pic.twitter.com/QXrUivomYb — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Water shortage in West Bengal A scuffle broke out recently between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha supporters and police when the former were marching towards Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) over the drinking water crisis.

#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: A scuffle broke out between BJP's Mahila Morcha supporters and police when the Mahila Morcha was marching towards Siliguri Municiple Corporation (SMC) over the drinking water crisis, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Nqw4U1XJ9q — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

Maharashtra water crisis Residents of Mariampur village in Amravati are facing an acute water crisis and are forced to consume water by digging pits on the banks of a polluted pond.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Residents of Mariampur village in Amravati are facing acute water crisis and are forced to consume water by digging pits on the banks of a polluted pond. pic.twitter.com/NBsVMNDQDN — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

Bengaluru water crisis Earlier this year, Karnataka was facing one of the worst water crises in recent years due to poor rainfall in 2023. The India Meteorology Department has attributed the scanty rains to El Nino effect.