Water crisis: Severe shortage grips Delhi, Jaipur; southern states worst affected

A report by the Central Water Commission highlighted that the southern states were facing a more acute water shortage than the northern states, in terms of available capacity.

Arshdeep kaur
First Published09:11 PM IST
A resident carries water after collecting it from a municipality tanker in the Chanakyapuri area in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it to Delhi, which is grappling with a water crisis. (PTI)

As the scorching summer heat brings with it long waits and even longer queues for collecting water from municipality tankers, the Central Water Commission's (CWC) weekly bulletin on Thursday showed a reduction in water storage nationwide.

Delhi, Rajasthan, and West Bengal are among the states facing severe water shortages. However, the southern states of India are the worst affected.

The CWC report shows a reduction in storage available in billion cubic metres (BCM) across 150 Indian reservoirs.

It also highlighted that the southern states were facing a more acute water shortage than the northern states, in terms of available capacity.

Water shortage in Delhi

Several areas in Delhi are facing an acute water shortage at a time when mercury is at its peak. However, this is not the first time the water crisis has plagued Delhi.

"The scarcity begins as soon as the summer starts," a resident of Geeta Colony told PTI.

Although the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government is supplying water through tankers, "it is insufficient to meet demand".

A Sangam Vihar resident told PTI that a single tanker charges 3,000, but "even after paying, we have to wait hours for it to arrive".

Rajasthan: Jaipur water crisis

With the onset of summer, Jaipur has been reeling from a severe water crisis. Several areas in the city are facing trouble securing water for daily life.

Jaipur administration is also supplying water through tankers.

In Ajmer's Balwanta village, the water crisis is also affecting marriage prospects. To make themselves heard, villagers even boycotted the 2024 general elections.

Water shortage in West Bengal

A scuffle broke out recently between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha supporters and police when the former were marching towards Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) over the drinking water crisis.

Maharashtra water crisis

Residents of Mariampur village in Amravati are facing an acute water crisis and are forced to consume water by digging pits on the banks of a polluted pond.

 

Bengaluru water crisis

Earlier this year, Karnataka was facing one of the worst water crises in recent years due to poor rainfall in 2023. The India Meteorology Department has attributed the scanty rains to El Nino effect.

