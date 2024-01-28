Water cut for 16 hours in Delhi for next two days. Check affected areas
Delhi Jal Board on Sunday said the water supply will be affected in several areas for two days i.e. Jan 29 and 30, due to the interconnection of a water line by Delhi Metro on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park. Water tanker will be available on request
Delhi Jal Board on Sunday said the water supply will be affected in several areas for two days i.e. January 29 and 30, due to the interconnection of a water line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park, a notice from the DJB said on Sunday.
The areas affected due to the water supply cut are Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, MCD Colony, Azadpur, Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagar, parts of Model Town, Malik Pur Village and Panchwati.
Sharing water emergency numbers, the Delhi Jal Board said the water tankers will be available on request.
Water Emergency numbers:
Kewal Park: 7905708890
Burari: 9650488550
Central Control Room: 011,23537679, 23538495, 23634469
The Delhi Jal Board is responsible for the Production and Distribution of potable water after treating raw water from various sources like river Yamuna, Bhakhra Storage, Upper Ganga Canal and Groundwater and also provides treatment and disposal of wastewater. The Delhi Jal Board provides water in bulk to the NDMC and Cantonment areas. Sewage from these areas is also collected for treatment and disposal by the Delhi Jal Board.
