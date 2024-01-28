 Water cut for 16 hours in Delhi for next two days. Check affected areas | Mint
Water cut for 16 hours in Delhi for next two days. Check affected areas

Delhi Jal Board on Sunday said the water supply will be affected in several areas for two days i.e. Jan 29 and 30, due to the interconnection of a water line by Delhi Metro on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park. Water tanker will be available on request

Delhi Jal Board advising residents in affected areas to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as the requirement

Delhi Jal Board on Sunday said the water supply will be affected in several areas for two days i.e. January 29 and 30, due to the interconnection of a water line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park, a notice from the DJB said on Sunday.

Advising residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as the requirement, the DJB said the water supply will be shut down for 16 hours beginning 10 am on January 29 to 2 am on January 30 in Kewal Park and the adjoining areas.

"Due to interconnection of 1100 mm dia water line by the DMRC on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park. Shut down for 16 hours is required on January 29 from 10 am to 2 am on January 30. Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request," the notice from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

The areas affected due to the water supply cut are Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, MCD Colony, Azadpur, Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagar, parts of Model Town, Malik Pur Village and Panchwati.

Sharing water emergency numbers, the Delhi Jal Board said the water tankers will be available on request.

Water Emergency numbers:

Kewal Park: 7905708890

Burari: 9650488550

Central Control Room: 011,23537679, 23538495, 23634469

The Delhi Jal Board is responsible for the Production and Distribution of potable water after treating raw water from various sources like river Yamuna, Bhakhra Storage, Upper Ganga Canal and Groundwater and also provides treatment and disposal of wastewater. The Delhi Jal Board provides water in bulk to the NDMC and Cantonment areas. Sewage from these areas is also collected for treatment and disposal by the Delhi Jal Board.

Published: 28 Jan 2024, 05:39 PM IST
