Water cut for 16 hours in Delhi for next two days. Check affected areas

Delhi Jal Board on Sunday said the water supply will be affected in several areas for two days i.e. January 29 and 30, due to the interconnection of a water line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park, a notice from the DJB said on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advising residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as the requirement, the DJB said the water supply will be shut down for 16 hours beginning 10 am on January 29 to 2 am on January 30 in Kewal Park and the adjoining areas.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 9th time "Due to interconnection of 1100 mm dia water line by the DMRC on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park. Shut down for 16 hours is required on January 29 from 10 am to 2 am on January 30. Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request," the notice from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The areas affected due to the water supply cut are Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, MCD Colony, Azadpur, Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagar, parts of Model Town, Malik Pur Village and Panchwati.

Also Read | Why Nitish Kumar left INDIA bloc to rejoin BJP-led NDA Sharing water emergency numbers, the Delhi Jal Board said the water tankers will be available on request.

Water Emergency numbers: Kewal Park: 7905708890 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Burari: 9650488550

Central Control Room: 011,23537679, 23538495, 23634469

Also Read | Climate activists throw soup at 'Mona-Lisa' painting in Paris | Watch video The Delhi Jal Board is responsible for the Production and Distribution of potable water after treating raw water from various sources like river Yamuna, Bhakhra Storage, Upper Ganga Canal and Groundwater and also provides treatment and disposal of wastewater. The Delhi Jal Board provides water in bulk to the NDMC and Cantonment areas. Sewage from these areas is also collected for treatment and disposal by the Delhi Jal Board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!