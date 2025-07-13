Water enters CT scan, MRI room in Odisha after rains; massive waterlogging outside Ajmer station – Check IMD forecast

Heavy rains caused havoc in Odisha, as rainwater entered CT scan and MRI machines' rooms in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Saturday. Patients and relatives of patients told ANI that they saw water accumulating in the rooms.

Advertisement

“I came here for my father's MRI. After the rain started, water started accumulating in the rooms. This is risky for the patients and the relatives. This can also cause problems related to electricity. I request the concerned people to look into this,” a family member of a patient who came for an MRI scan in Mayurbhanj said.

Advertisement

Heavy rain in Ajmer causes waterlogging Rains lashed many parts of Rajasthan, with Nasirabad in Ajmer district recording the heaviest rainfall, the weather office said on Thursday. According to a PTI report, the highest rainfall of 163 mm was recorded in Nasirabad (Ajmer), followed by 150 mm in Kotputli (Jaipur), and 110 mm in Behror.

Ankle-deep waterlogging was seen outside the Ajmer Railway station, with some passengers calling the stagnant water as “looking like a river”. “This doesn't look like a railway station at all, instead it looks like a river. A pond has formed here,” Mohammed Wasim, a passenger from Karnataka, told ANI.

Advertisement

“It is becoming difficult crossing the stagnant water... There is water flowing on the station too, causing a lot of trouble to the travellers,” Babu, another passenger from Karnataka, said.

IMD forecast for Odisha, Rajasthan The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the state, and issued Orange as well as Yellow warnings for the next 24 hours.

The warnings have been attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation.

In its midday weather bulletin, the IMD issued an Orange warning for July 14, predicting heavy to very heavy rain, along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph. The warning is applicable to Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh districts.

Advertisement

A Yellow warning has also been issued for July 14 for the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada, and Sambalpur, where heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected. Additionally, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Gajapati may also experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

For July 15, an Orange warning remains in effect for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

A Yellow warning for the same day has been issued for Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Deogarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi, with chances of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Gajapati may also see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

Advertisement

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall likely over Rajasthan from July 13 to 18 and very heavy rainfall in the state from July 13-16.