The Koyna dam in western Maharashtra, which generates around 2,000 MW of power, has received as much as 6 TMC water in just last 24 hours due to heavy showers in its catchment areas, an official said on Wednesday.

Located in the main mountain ranges of Sahyadri (or Western Ghats) in Satara district, over 300km from here, the 105 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) capacity reservoir has been receiving extremely heavy showers from the morning of August 4.

Located in the main mountain ranges of Sahyadri (or Western Ghats) in Satara district, over 300km from here, the 105 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) capacity reservoir has been receiving extremely heavy showers from the morning of August 4.

The catchment areas of the Koyna dam have been receiving extremely showers. Mahabaleshwar (a hill station in Satara district) received 320 mm rainfall followed by Koynanagar and Navaja, which received more than 230 mm rainfall each, he said.

This resulted in the dam reservoir storage jumping from 56 TMC on Tuesday morning to 62 TMC on Wednesday morning, said the official from the dam site.

Asked whether this rise in dam water level is normal, he said, Every year, at least once in the (monsoon) season, extremely rainfall increases stock at high speed."

Last year, almost 12 TMC water was added in 24 hours due to heavy downpour in the dam's catchment areas, which was a record in itself, the official said.

"Heavy rainfall continued today (Wednesday) as well which we are expecting will add more water in the reservoir, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.