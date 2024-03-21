Water level in more than half the key reservoirs at less than 40% capacity
The depleting water level in the country is attributed to lower rainfall caused by El Nino resulting in drought and prolonged dry period in Asia amid the warming up of the Pacific Ocean.
New Delhi: The water level in more than half of India’s 150 major reservoirs is lower than 40% of the capacity with the storage in two-thirds being less than 50%, said the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Thursday.
