Water level in more than half the key reservoirs at less than 40% capacity

New Delhi: The water level in more than half of India's 150 major reservoirs is lower than 40% of the capacity with the storage in two-thirds being less than 50%, said the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Thursday.

The depleting water level in the country is attributed to lower rainfall caused by El Nino resulting in drought and prolonged dry period in Asia amid the warming up of the Pacific Ocean. At least 60% of the country, including nearly 53% in March alone, witnessed rain deficiency or no rainfall since January. The country received 1% above-normal rainfall at 20 mm since March, as per the data from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

During the post-monsoon period (October-December 2023), more than 50% of regions in the country were rain-deficient.

The available water level this week in these reservoirs was 67.591 billion cubic meter (BCM), 16% lower than the corresponding period of last year’s 80.557 BCM and 38% of total live storage capacity, according to CWC’s latest weekly bulletin. The live storage available in 150 reservoirs as of Thursday was 84% of the live storage of the corresponding period of the previous year and 93% of storage of average of the past 10 years.

Water reserves are the lowest since March 2019, when reservoir capacity fell to 35% and saw southern cities such as Chennai run out of water. The situation could escalate the crisis in central and southern cities which face extreme heatwaves in April and May. Similarly, falling water levels in hydropower dams are raising worries, as a looming summer threatens to turn up power demand and strain the electricity grid. "In case rainfall is deficient in the upcoming months, hydro power generation would be further impacted," an official with a hydro power generation company told Mint earlier.

Falling water reservoir level raises concerns not only about the water crisis in central and southern cities and hydro power generation but also summer crops sowing cycle in irrigated areas, which may weigh on the gross value added (GVA) growth of agriculture and allied sectors, according to farm experts.

“The low reservoir level is likely to increase dependency of summer crops on rainfall. This may delay crop sowing in irrigated areas," said Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings. “Despite an increase in irrigation intensity, Indian agriculture has high dependence on rainfall. This is evident from agriculture GVA growth in the December quarter of 2023-24."

On the assumption of normal rainfall and its spread over space and time across the country during June-September (southwest monsoon), Indian agricultural GVA is expected to grow around 3% in 2024-25, Pant estimated.

GVA growth of agriculture and allied sectors contracted 0.8% in the October-December quarter from 1.6% growth seen in the previous quarter. This is the first time in 19 quarters that farm GVA saw a decline. The growth rate was 5.2% in the year-ago period. In FY23, agriculture GVA growth stood at 4.7%, while in the first quarter of the current financial year it was recorded at 3.5%.

Meanwhile, the World Meteorological Organisation on Tuesday said that 2024 could be another record-hot year after 2023. Omar Baddour, WMO’s chief of climate monitoring, said the year after an El Nino event—the cyclical warming of the Pacific Ocean that affects global weather patterns—normally tends to be warmer. “So, we cannot say definitively that 2024 is going to be the warmest year. But what I would say: There is a high probability that 2024 will again break the record of 2023, but let’s wait and see," he said. “January was the warmest January on record. So, the records are still being broken."

While the level in 79 of the reservoirs was below 40% of the capacity, it remained below 50% in 25 and below 60% in 28 reservoirs.

The situation in the southern region is more concerning with cities such as Bengaluru already starved of water. In fact, Karnataka, where the storage was 24% below normal, has been rain deficient ever since El Nino emerged in June 2023. Nearly three-fourths (30) of the 42 reservoirs in the region were less than 40% of the capacity and a few more could witness a decline over the next couple of weeks.

Andhra Pradesh (-69%) tops among states where the reservoir level is below normal. The storage in Tamil Nadu was 30% lower than usual, while in Telangana it remained 12% lower.

In contrast, Assam has the highest water level (220% higher than capacity. Of the 23 reservoirs in the eastern region, the storage this week was 49% of 20.430 BCM capacity at 9.971 BCM. The storage in the northern region dropped to 33% of the 19.663 BCM capacity (38% same time a year ago) at 6.439 BCM. In the western region, 18 of the 49 reservoirs have a level below 50% of the capacity. Overall, the storage was 45% of the 37.130 BCM capacity at 16.768 BCM. In the central region, the water levels in 14 of the 26 were below 50% of the capacity. Of the 48.227 ВСМ саpacity, the storage was 22.126 BCM or 46%, according to CWC.

