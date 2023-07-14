Water level in reservoirs less than last year: Central Water Commission

New Delhi: The overall storage position in the country’s reservoirs stands at 59.503 billion cubic metres, lower than 69.726 BCM BCM during the corresponding period last year, according to the Central Water Commission.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) monitors the live storage status of 146 reservoirs in the country on a weekly basis. Out of these reservoirs, 18 are of hydro-electric projects with a total live storage capacity of 34.960 BCM.

A statement issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry on Thursday said the total live storage capacity of 146 reservoirs is 178.185 BCM, about 69.11 per cent of the live storage capacity of 257.812 BCM which is estimated to have been created in the country.

According to the latest reservoir storage bulletin, live storage available in these reservoirs is 59.503 BCM -- 33 per cent of the total live storage capacity.

However, the live storage available in these reservoirs during the corresponding period last year was 69.726 BCM and the average of the last 10 years was 53.904 BCM, the bulletin said.

“Thus, the live storage available in 146 reservoirs as per 13.07.2023 Bulletin is 85 % of the live storage of corresponding period of last year and 110% of storage of average of last ten years," it said.

“The overall storage position is less than the corresponding period of last year in the country as a whole but is better than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period," it added.

In the northern region, this year’s storage position is better than the corresponding period of last year and is also better than the average storage of the last 10 years during the corresponding period, according to the bulletin.

In the eastern region, the storage capacity is better than last year but less than the last 10 years, the bulletin stated.

In the western region, the storage capacity this year is less than last year but better than the average storage of the last 10 years.

In the central region, the storage capacity this year is better than last year and the average storage of the last 10 years.

In the southern region, the storage position during the current year is less than the corresponding period of last year and is less than the average storage of the last ten years.