Water level in reservoirs less than last year: Central Water Commission

Water level in reservoirs less than last year: Central Water Commission1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:49 AM IST
Jal Shakti Ministry said the total live storage capacity of 146 reservoirs is 178.185 BCM, about 69.11 per cent of the live storage capacity of 257.812 BCM which is estimated to have been created in the country
New Delhi: The overall storage position in the country’s reservoirs stands at 59.503 billion cubic metres, lower than 69.726 BCM BCM during the corresponding period last year, according to the Central Water Commission.
