Home >News >India >Water level of Delhi's Yamuna river recorded at 204.26 metres
A man pulls his boat to anchor at the bank of swollen Yamuna River

Water level of Delhi's Yamuna river recorded at 204.26 metres

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST ANI

  • Water level in Yamuna river in the national capital has reached the danger mark of 204.26 metres due to heavy rainfall in and around Delhi-NCR
  • Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department predicted light intensity rain over and adjoining areas

NEW DELHI : The water level of Yamuna River recorded at Delhi's Old Yamuna Bridge was 204.26 metres on Saturday, District Disaster Management Authority informed.

"At 08:00 am today, the water level of Yamuna River recorded at Delhi's Old Yamuna Bridge was 204.26 metres," said an official.

The water level of the river had risen reportedly due to heavy rainfall in the region for the past several days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra during the next 2 hours. "IMD DELHI; 29.08.2020: 1255 IST: Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Aligarh, Hathras, Agra during next 2 hours," it said in a tweet.

Rain/Thundershowers were observed at most places of Delhi on Friday, said the India Meteorological Department in the 'All India weather summary and forecast' bulletin today.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

