Water level rises in river Ganga at Prayagraj and Varanasi; several houses and streets waterlogged

Amid the incessant rains in the northern part of India, major rivers like Ganga are flowing above the danger mark and continue to rise in cities like Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Varanasi, reported ANI.

With the water levels rising, several houses and streets in Prayagraj are inundated as water entered the lower regions of the city.

Despite several steps taken by the authorities, people are facing challenges in commuting from one place to another. The Ganga water entered the Bade Hanuman Mandir in Prayagraj.

Not only in Prayagraj, but similar situation has erupted in Varanasi and the authorities have prompted flood alerts.

Report states that the Ganga is also in full spate in Varanasi, where all 84 ghats are completely submerged. This has interrupted regular religious practices and riverside activities.

Earlier in July, the ghats in Varanasi were submerged under water and temples were inundated as the level of the River Ganga rose above the danger level.

Also, the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi was completely submerged, and a nearby temple was inundated. Similarly, Ram Ghat in Prayagraj went underwater as the river continued to swell.

Two teenage brothers die in wall collapse: In another news, two teenage brothers were killed after a wall near their residence collapsed in Varanasi, PTI quoted police as saying on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Santosh Kumar Gautam (19) and Ankit Kumar Gautam (16), sons of Aditya Kumar Gautam.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Amit Kumar, the incident occurred in Bhatholi village when the brothers were returning from their fields, and a wall near their house collapsed. They got buried under the debris and died on the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences and directed officials to provide immediate financial assistance to the bereaved family.

Following this, the district administration has transferred a total of ₹8 lakh — ₹4 lakh for each deceased — from the State Disaster Response Fund to the family's bank account, the SDM added.