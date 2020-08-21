NEW DELHI : The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Friday warned of high risk of flash floods in some areas of East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Chhattisgrah, West Madhya Pradesh, adjoining areas of East Rajasthan and Gujarat sub-division in next 24 hours.

"High Risk over some areas of East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of East Rajasthan and Gujarat sub-division," the CWC said in a tweet.

Flash Flood Guidance for next 24 hours issued by IMD is appended. pic.twitter.com/kZiIe6v5XF — Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast (@CWCOfficial_FF) August 21, 2020

The Water Commission has also issued moderate flash flood warning over some watersheds, and neighbourhoods of Ratnagiri, North Goa, South Goa districts in Goa subdivision and Belagaum districts in north Karnataka in next six hours.

Flash Flood Guidance of next 6 hours issued by IMD for #Konkan, #Goa and #Belagavi District of #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/WMUPVnfIMv — Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast (@CWCOfficial_FF) August 21, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted that coastal Karnataka is likely to receive rainfall in most places till August 25.

"A fresh Low-Pressure Area is likely to develop over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 23rd August 2020," the advisory stated.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via