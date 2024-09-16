Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Water policy to be revised soon; China and Bangladesh to not attend international water week

Water policy to be revised soon; China and Bangladesh to not attend international water week

Puja Das

  • The revision of the National Water Policy was envisaged 2021, and a drafting committee was constituted.

Water resources secretary Debashree Mukherjee.

New Delhi: The revision of the national water policy will likely be taken up soon with the new minister to resolve outstanding issues, said water resources secretary Debashree Mukherjee on the sidelines of an event on Monday.

The government decided to revise the National Water Policy 2012, which is in force, back in 2021 to address challenges in the water sector, and a drafting committee was constituted. However, due to some bottlenecks, the draft has not come out yet.

“There were some issues related to revision of the National Water Policy 2012. We will take it up with the new minister to look at the way forward," Mukherjee said during the curtain raiser of the 8th edition of the International Water Week between 17-21 September.

Also read | Govt tightens groundwater monitoring, worried about depleting food output

This planned revision comes amid extreme weather events due to climate change and depleting groundwater levels. As per a World Bank study, water scarcity can erode India's economic growth to the tune of 6% of GDP by 2050.

The National water Policy serves several purposes, including water management and conservation, addressing water scarcity, improving disaster resilience, and providing water to vulnerable communities. To serve these purposes, the government has schemes such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, and National Water Mission.

China, Bangladesh refrain

The official also said China and Bangladesh will not attend the international water week events in India. Bangladesh was supposed to join but given the current political situation there, it will not attend. However, four foreign ministers and officials from 40 countries, including Denmark, Guyana, Singapore, Vietnam, Morocco and Zimbabwe, will attend and participate in deliberations.

Also read | Water scarcity: Policy intervention alone won’t help

Representatives of the World Water Council, World Bank and Asian Development Bank will also attend. Stakeholders will discuss solutions and are expected to come up with innovations and partnerships to address the issue of water crisis amid changing monsoon rain patterns and climate change.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based reporter, covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate change policies for Mint. Puja reports on food security, farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy along with policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP21 in Paris. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
