'Water released from Himachal Pradesh has reduced, but…': Arvind Kejriwal shares update as Delhi remains on flood alert1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Kejriwal has also urged people to vacate their homes in low-lying areas. The water level in the river reached a record-setting 207.71 metres on Wednesday afternoon.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the volume of water being released to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has reduced. It will however take some time for the water level in the river to recede. The Yamuna had swelled well past the danger mark on Wednesday, breaking all previous records. Kejriwal had written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the Centre's aid earlier today.
Some low-lying parts of the city have already been submerged and officials remain on high alert. A flood alert had been sounded earlier this week as evacuations began. Boat Club, Monastery Market, Neeli Chhatri Temple, Yamuna Bazar, Neem Karoli gaushala, Vishwakarma Colony, the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad have been submerged.
Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has also informed NDRF that its help may be sought. District magistrates have also been directed to convert schools into relief camps if needed.
(With inputs from agencies)