Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the volume of water being released to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has reduced. It will however take some time for the water level in the river to recede. The Yamuna had swelled well past the danger mark on Wednesday, breaking all previous records. Kejriwal had written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the Centre's aid earlier today.

"Following my letter, I got a call from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said that Hathnikund is just a barrage and there is no reservoir to store water and limit the water speed. The water volume being released from Himachal Pradesh has reduced and the situation will improve. But it will take time to reflect in the water level of the Yamuna," he said at a press conference after the meeting.

The CM said that the Yamuna water level had reached a record-setting 207.71 metres by 4 pm on Wednesday. Delhi has however not received rainfall in the last 2-3 days. According to Kejriwal, water is entering Delhi from neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

“I request everyone to vacate their homes in the low-lying areas. There are several places affected by the rise in the level of water in Yamuna River," he said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.